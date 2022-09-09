RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Longest Serving Monarch Of UK

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement. Soon, Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the demise of the British monarch and some of them even called it an 'end of an era'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the stories section of Instagram and shared Queen Elizabeth II's photo with a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma put her photo and wrote, "Rest in Grace". Meanwhile, Ananya Panday too put the queen's photo from her younger days on the stories section of Instagram. Similarly, Sushmita Sen too mourned the queen's demise and wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll #BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #duggadugga". Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty also paid their condolences on the queen's demise.

Geeta Basra wrote, "A very sad day.. it really is an end of an era.. what a life and what a woman.. thank you your Majesty for leading the country with upmost integrity and courage..you were the epitome of a woman with substance.. #RIPQueenElizabeth 💔🙏"

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII."

On Thursday, it was revealed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was being kept under medical supervision according to her doctors' advice, given that her health had taken a toll for the worse over the past year. The Queen had previously on Wednesday cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council after her doctors advised her to take a rest.