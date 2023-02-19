Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Richard Gere Is Recovering After Checking Into Hospital With Pneumonia

Richard Gere Is Recovering After Checking Into Hospital With Pneumonia

Hollywood star Richard Gere is recovering in Mexico along with his family after being sick for weeks.

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 2:50 pm

Hollywood star Richard Gere is recovering in Mexico along with his family after being sick for weeks.

The actor was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta and caught pneumonia. He checked into a hospital and is on the mend, reports Deadline.

Gere was celebrating his wife's 40th birthday with their young kids when they got sick. His wife Alejandra Silvia shared an update on social media on their health.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you," read the Instagram post by Silva that she shared on Thursday.


News portal TMZ, which was the first to report the news, said that the 'Pretty Woman' actor had developed a bad cough that he checked into a hospital which later was diagnosed as pneumonia. Gere stayed at the hospital overnight and was discharged the following morning. He was reportedly prescribed antibiotics to help recover.
 

