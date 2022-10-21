Richa Chadha Gets A Tattoo Of Husband Ali Fazal's Name

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who got legally married in 2020 and couldn’t celebrate their union for two years owing to the pandemic and personal reasons, recently celebrated their wedding celebrations. The celebration included parties and receptions spanning 3 cities, Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Now, Richa has expressed her love towards her husband by getting Ali's name inked on her hand. The actress recently gave a glimpse of her Mehendi-covered hand on social media where one can see the actress has gotten Alis's name inked on her hand. Previously Richa has inked her parents' names on her wrist. This was a special gesture she did around the wedding celebrations time as she wanted it to be a surprise for her beau.

Richa Chadha's mehandi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who had planned their wedding back in 2020, recently revealed in their voice message how it got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Mini Mathur, Kabr Khan Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Tabu, and Vishal Bhardwaj snapped at the event.