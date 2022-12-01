Revathi Chose Vishal Jethwa As She Felt He Would Understand His Character

Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Actress and film director Revathi shares the reason for signing Vishal Jethwa for the role of Venky in her film 'Salaam Venky' starring Kajol in the role of a mother.

Revathi on why she chose Vishal Jethwa in 'Salaam Venky'
Revathi on why she chose Vishal Jethwa in 'Salaam Venky' IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 7:42 pm

Actress and film director Revathi shares the reason for signing Vishal Jethwa for the role of Venky in her film 'Salaam Venky' starring Kajol in the role of a mother.

She shares: "When we narrated the script of 'Salaam Venky' to Vishal, we could notice how involved he was in the script. So, I felt that he would understand the character's depth to a T."

Revathi is known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut with Tamil film 'Mann Vasanai' in 1983 and in 1991, she made her debut in Hindi with Suresh Krissna's 'Love' starring Salman Khan. She was also seen in '2 States'.

Now, the actress is directing 'Salaam Venky' featuring Kajol as a mother, who is struggling for the life of her son Venky, played by Vishal Jethwa, suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is a genetic disorder. It is a story of how she handles it and tries to make him have a normal life like other children.

The director adds that she liked the way Vishal understood the character and thus took no time in casting him for the film.

"As you know artists are always accompanied by their managers who handle their dates and everything, so before the whole drama starts with the dates, I called up my producer Suraj and fixed Vishal for the character of Venky saying we need him for this movie,," she adds.

Revathi is coming with Kajol and Vishal Jethwa for promoting 'Salaam Venky' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

