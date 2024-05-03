Remo D’Souza, Bosco Martis, Ganesh Acharya Reveal That They Don’t Get Enough Credit As Choreographers

Bosco Martis opened up about the same when he was talking on a podcast with Nritya Shakti, “The job of choreographers is to take a lot of responsibility for a film’s promotion. For instance, every teaser will have a shot of a song or only shots of the song. So, they specialise in giving a film that glory.” Not just that he even said that Remo didn’t get enough credit for ‘Badtameez Dil’ on YouTube. “Your name is not there in the description of ‘Badtameez Dil’,” he said.