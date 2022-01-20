Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Jason Watkins Dies By Suicide

Jason Watkins, Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law, was discovered dead at his Mumbai home.

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead - Instagram

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 9:48 pm

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law, Jason Watkins, was discovered dead at his Millat Nagar house.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the death was reported to the Oshiwara police station around Thursday noon after a call to the main control room. Watkins, 48, hung himself, according to police, although no suicide note was recovered.

He was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to police. His family members, including his 74-year-old stepfather and sister, allegedly informed police that he was suffering from depression for the previous three years since his mother Daina died.

According to the police, the family has no complaints against anyone. According to early findings, Watkins was not doing well recently and had some health difficulties.

According to the authorities, there appears to be no foul play. A complaint of accidental death has been filed, and the body has been sent to a neighbouring government hospital for a post-mortem.

Lizelle D'Souza, Remo D'Souza's wife, took to Instagram to post a few images of her brother. Lizelle wrote in one photo, “Why? How could you do this to me? Will never forgive you.” Lizelle also shared a childhood photo of the two.

A Screenshot of Lizelle D'Souza's Instagram story.A Screenshot of Lizelle D'Souza's Instagram story.
A Screenshot of Lizelle D'Souza's Instagram story.A Screenshot of Lizelle D'Souza's Instagram story.
A Screenshot of Lizelle D'Souza's Instagram story.A Screenshot of Lizelle D'Souza's Instagram story.

Jason Watkins was Remo D'Souza's assistant director in all of the films, and he also worked in the film industry. While Remo D'Souza hasn't spoken much about his brother-in-law, Watkins has shared a few images of himself with the famous choreographer on social media. In one of the photos, he's seen with D'Souza and the late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle have yet to issue a public remark on the incident. According to reports, Remo and Lizelle D'Souza are now in Goa, where they attended a friend's wedding.

