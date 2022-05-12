Rebel Wilson Confirms Being In A Relationship, More Than A Year After Her Split From Jacob Busch

Actress Rebel Wilson from ‘Pitch Perfect’ confirmed that she is in a relationship more than a year after splitting from businessman Jacob Busch. According to Hollywood Life, Wilson appeared on the podcast ‘U Up?’ Where she talked about finding her new special someone after a year of ‘saying yes to anyone’ and several failed dating app attempts.

Keeping the identity of her lover under wraps, the actress said, “I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least 5 years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!” She then talked about how meeting someone from a trustworthy source can escalate things between potential partners in a best way. She added, “I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps.”

Addressing the phase where she ‘said no to nobody’ she said it was good in a way because she didn’t know much about dating. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like. I said no to nobody. I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people.”

It helped Wilson by having some government connects to help take out the ‘bad eggs’ from dating pool. “The last person I went out with on the apps, I did get the FBI to check them out – and there was actually something in their past – an assault charge. I shouldn’t be outing the FBI, but they offered that if I ever needed a background check on someone, they would do it. It was the one time I have done this, but I just sensed that something wasn’t right.”

Wilson called it quits with businessman Busch in February 2021, and her new relationship comes more than a year later. It is unclear as to how long Busch and Wilson were dating but they made the relationship official in September 2020.