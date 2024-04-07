Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha On Dealing With Trolls: I'm A Little Stronger That Way

Rasha opened up on dealing with online trolls, the role of social media in her life, and the media attention she gets.

Instagram
Rasha Thadani on trolls Photo: Instagram
Actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is reportedly all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She is said to be making her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. In an interview, Rasha opened up on dealing with online trolls, the role of social media in her life, and the media attention she gets.

In an interview with Cosmopoliton. Rasha said that she believes social media can be the "biggest motivator" or "greatest demotivator". On the role of social media in her life, Rasha said, "For me, social media is just a fun way of expressing who I am. But, it is important to understand self-love and self-care to the fullest first, because social media, as a whole, is something that can be either your best friend or your worst enemy-it can be your biggest motivator or your greatest demotivator.''

Raveena%20Tandon%20with%20daughter%20Rasha
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha
When the 19-year-old was asked if she gets affected by trolls and online negativity, she said, "I am a little stronger that way-I feel lucky I haven't been trolled all that much (yet). I follow this saying: If your day is a 100%, and something affects 3% of it, don't let the other 97% get affected as well. If something (like trolling) happens, I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit, then forgetting about it, and moving on."

While speaking about the media attention, Rasha said, "While growing up, mom tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone-it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill. With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn't our work-while it can be fun, it can also be nasty."

