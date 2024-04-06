Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Her ‘Pushpa 2’ Look Being Compared To Mahesh Babu’s In ‘Guntur Kaaram’

While her fans loved her look, a certain section of social media users compared her look to that of Mahesh Babu’s in ‘Guntur Kaaram’. Some of the fans took to X to make a collage of the still with that of Mahesh Babu. Rashmika has a serious expression on her face, but the actor makes a more light-hearted expression in his look. One fan page tagged Rashmika sharing a collage of the two stills, and wished her ‘on behalf of all Mahesh fans’ with the two stills together. Seeing that, Rashmika replied, “Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.”