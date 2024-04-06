Art & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Her ‘Pushpa 2’ Look Being Compared To Mahesh Babu’s In ‘Guntur Kaaram’

The makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ shared the first look of Rashmika Mandanna’s character on her birthday, April 5.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday on April 5. On the occasion, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled a fresh poster of her from the upcoming film. In the new still from ‘Pushpa 2’, the actress can be seen dressed in a pattu saree, with gold jewellery and her hair tied back. She also adorns a sindoor in the picture, and is looking through her fingers with an intense expression.

While her fans loved her look, a certain section of social media users compared her look to that of Mahesh Babu’s in ‘Guntur Kaaram’. Some of the fans took to X to make a collage of the still with that of Mahesh Babu. Rashmika has a serious expression on her face, but the actor makes a more light-hearted expression in his look. One fan page tagged Rashmika sharing a collage of the two stills, and wished her ‘on behalf of all Mahesh fans’ with the two stills together. Seeing that, Rashmika replied, “Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.”

Rashmika entered Tollywood in 2018 with ‘Chalo’, and she has starred in films like ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Devadas’ and ‘Dear Comrade’. But she rose to fame with the 2020 Anil Ravipudi-directorial, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. Post that, she went on to star in films like ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Varisu’, and even made her Bollywood debut with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster hit ‘Animal’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Moving ahead, apart from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, Rashmika will also be seen in a Telugu film titled ‘The Girlfriend’, directed by Rahul Ravindran. The makers released the first-look of her from the film on her birthday. She also has the bi-lingual film film titled ‘Rainbow’, directed by Shantharuban, in the pipeline, along with the Hindi film called ‘Chaava’, which is directed by Yesubai Bhonsale and starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Pradeep Rawat.

