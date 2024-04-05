Rashmika Mandanna Adorns Saree And Sindoor As Srivalli In Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2’; First Look Out

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is certainly one of the most awaited films of the year, and ever since the film’s first poster was unveiled, fans have been waiting for the beginning of Pushpa's rule. Now amid the rising fervour for the film, the makers dropped the first look poster of the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of her birthday, further amping up the excitement for the release of film’s teaser on April 8.