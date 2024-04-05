Rashmika Mandanna Adorns Saree And Sindoor As Srivalli In Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2’; First Look Out

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is certainly one of the most awaited films of the year, and ever since the film’s first poster was unveiled, fans have been waiting for the beginning of Pushpa's rule. Now amid the rising fervour for the film, the makers dropped the first look poster of the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of her birthday, further amping up the excitement for the release of film’s teaser on April 8.
In the poster, Rashmika is seen adorning a saree which she accessorised with heavy jewellery. She also applied sindoor on her forehead and has a stern expression on her face.
The poster was captioned as, "Wishing the 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒃 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries @PushpaMovie.” Check it out here:
Well, it would not be wrong to say that as Srivalli, Rashmika created a storm across the globe in ‘Pushpa The Rise’. Be it her elegance and style to her dance moves in ‘Saami Saami’, everything became a trend. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her again on the big screen as in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.
Besides Rashmika, ‘Pushpa 2’ also features Allu Arjun in the lead. In the actor’s first look poster, he was seen in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. The actor was seen wearing heavy traditional gold and flower jewellery, along with jhumkas and a nose ring along with bangles.
Coming to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the film was released in 2021, and was written and directed by Sukumar. The film emerged to be a blockbuster and ruled the box office. The last leg of shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’ is currently underway in Vizag. It is said that ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ might also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sanjay Dutt in special roles. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.