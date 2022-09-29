Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Rashami Desai: I Love Navratri And Garba

Television star Rashami Desai, who is known for shows such as 'Uttaran' and 'Naagin', said that she loves the festival of Navratri and enjoys playing garba.

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai Instagram

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:43 pm

"I personally love the festival of Navratri and know all the dance steps. I really love playing Garba and I can do it anywhere whether it be my society or any public ground."

"I'm very excited for this year since we couldn't enjoy the festival for the past few years due to the pandemic. Spending hours dancing and celebrating with family and friends is what Navratri is all about," said Rashami.

On the acting front, Rashami was last seen on screen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', where actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged winner and she was the 5th runner-up.

Art & Entertainment Rashami Desai Navratri Garba Dance Uttaran Naagin TV Actor Bigg Boss 15 India
