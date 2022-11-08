Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Ranveer Singh All Set To Perform On-Stage At IIFA Awards 2023

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to perform at the 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards.

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 7:50 pm

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to perform at the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA Awards. 

Ranveer Singh, who is also the brand ambassador of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the venue of the awards extravaganza, will perform at the magnificent Etihad Arena at the event on February 11, 2023.

Talking about the event, Ranveer, who recently signed up with the global talent agency, CAA, said: "I am excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I am thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home."

He added: "I am anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible."

The IIFA Awards and Weekend will be held on February 10 and 11, 2023. The venue, Etihad Arena, is part of the Yas Bay Waterfront.

