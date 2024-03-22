Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are one of those couples in Bollywood who prefer to keep their personal life away from the cameras. Despite this, they are one of the most loved couples in the industry. In a recent interview, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ actor opened up about why she decided to marry Aditya Chopra. She heaped praises on her husband.
In a conversation with Galatta India, Rani Mukerji revealed that the real reason why she married Aditya Chopra was because of his personality. She talked about how he is a good human being and that is what attracted her to him. She revealed, “I think he’s a really good human being, and to me, that was the clincher. I’ve grown up in a household with my parents, and I’ve valued the kind of people that they were. In my life, it’s very important to have good people around, because I need to respect people. That’s very important to me. What I saw in Adi was a very, very gracious human being, a good person, and a great leader for his team.”
The actor talked about how respect was an important factor for her in a relationship and that is what she received from Chopra. She continued, “He’s very fair, not in terms of his colour, but in terms of his morals and his judgment. You might fall out of love, or lose that initial attraction, but you’ll never lose that respect you have for a person. For me, that’s very important. If I want to be close to someone, I need to respect them. I’ve seen the world very closely; I’ve worked in this industry for so many years… So, if it had to be an industry person, it could not be anybody but Adi.”
The actress was last seen in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.’ Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in 2014. The couple has one daughter – Adira.