The actor talked about how respect was an important factor for her in a relationship and that is what she received from Chopra. She continued, “He’s very fair, not in terms of his colour, but in terms of his morals and his judgment. You might fall out of love, or lose that initial attraction, but you’ll never lose that respect you have for a person. For me, that’s very important. If I want to be close to someone, I need to respect them. I’ve seen the world very closely; I’ve worked in this industry for so many years… So, if it had to be an industry person, it could not be anybody but Adi.”