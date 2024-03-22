Rani Mukerji Recalls Her Miscarriage: Traumatic For Me That I Can’t Give A Sibling To My Daughter Adira

She further added that since she is going to turn 46, it’s not an age where she can have a baby. “It is traumatic for me that I can’t give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I’m really happy I have her. I’m working on that, and I’m telling myself that yes, Adira is enough,” Rani mentioned.