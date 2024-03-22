Art & Entertainment

Rani Mukerji Recalls Her Miscarriage: Traumatic For Me That I Can’t Give A Sibling To My Daughter Adira

The actress revealed how she and Aditya Chopra started trying for a second child a year after Adira was born.

Gurpreet Kaur
22 March 2024
Instagram
Rani Mukerji
Actor Rani Mukerji first opened up about her miscarriage at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last year, and shared that her miscarriage happened during the pandemic and was very traumatic for her. 

Now in an interview with Galatta India, the actress yet again mentioned that she and husband Aditya Chopra started trying for a second child a year after she gave birth to their daughter. However, she is upset that Adira will never have a sibling but has certainly learned to value her daughter’s presence more. 

Yash Raj Films Head Honcho Aditya Chopra
Yash Raj Films Head Honcho Aditya Chopra
Recalling the disturbing experience, she said, “Of course, it’s difficult. I tried for a second baby for almost seven years. My daughter is eight years old now, and when she was one or one-and-a-half, I tried for my second, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a very, very testing time for me. And also, I’m not very young, though I look young.”

She further added that since she is going to turn 46, it’s not an age where she can have a baby. “It is traumatic for me that I can’t give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I’m really happy I have her. I’m working on that, and I’m telling myself that yes, Adira is enough,” Rani mentioned. 

Rani and Aditya got married in a private ceremony in 2014, and welcomed Adira in the following year. She was last seen in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, which earned around Rs 35 crore worldwide.

