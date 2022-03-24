Randeep Hooda To Play Veer Savarkar In Biopic

Actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to inform his fans that he will soon be seen playing politician, activist, and writer Veer Savarkar in a biopic that is being helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The film has been titled ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ and the actor is gearing towards it.

Sharing a black and white retro picture of himself on Instagram and Twitter, Hooda wrote, “Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! (Some stories are told and some are lived). Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar's biopic (sic).”

According to a report in Mid Day, the actor is excited to play Savarkar on screen and feels that his life story would make for an excellent and engaging film. “There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential among these unsung heroes,” he was quoted as saying.

An advocate of Indian independence, Savarkar’s ways were revolutionary in nature. He was arrested in 1910 for his association with the revolutionary group India House. He was sent to Cellular Jail in the Andaman And Nicobar Islands but was subsequently moved to Ratnagiri. He is known to be one of the pioneers of the Hindu nationalist policy. He wrote many mercy petitions from jail to the British authorities. In fact, he was even arrested for his association with Mahatama Gandhi’s assassination, but there was no evidence found against him and he was released soon.

Meanwhile, besides the biopic, Hooda has another film lined up. He will be seen alongside actress Ileana D'Cruz in the comedy ‘Unfair & Lovely’. Hooda was last seen in actor Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe', where he played a supporting role. He was also part of actor Chris Hemsworth-starrer Hollywood action film ‘Extraction’, which was well appreciated.