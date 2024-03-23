The 'Sarbjit' actor further said, ''All scripts that I’ve ever done as an actor, I know them inside out, sometimes more than other people, and I’m always on the ball and I usually follow the screenplay, and of course, there are basic characteristics to every human being that you play and then you make that into a larger thing. In this case, I paid the least amount of attention to myself while acting. I was always paying attention to the cinematography, to other characters, to the scene work and all that. Oftentimes I used to forget to take my own shot''.