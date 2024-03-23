Actor Randeep Hooda underwent a huge physical transformation for his role as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The movie hit the theatres on Friday, March 22. Not to miss, Randeep turned director for the biographical drama. Recently, he shared a picture of himself where a skinny Randeep was seen in a pair of shorts. In an interview, the actor revealed that he lost almost 30-32 kgs for his character.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Randeep Hooda said that "being starving and underweight as an actor is a luxury, but being starving and underweight as a director is a curse". Giving the reason he said, "Because you lose patience, you don’t have patience and you’re hungry. People are having lunch breaks, evening nashta breaks, that break and you’re just a person sitting there hungry. When you’re hungry you have more energy. So that was a very big thing which I think everybody suffered from me as a hangry person on set… I had lost about 30 to 32 kilos by the end of it."
Randeep called it "very very challenging" juggling between his roles as an actor and director. "One thing that happens to every human being is that they lose patience when they’re starving. That’s the first thing that happens and you get too much energy and you say something even softly but it comes across (differently)," he added.
The 'Sarbjit' actor further said, ''All scripts that I’ve ever done as an actor, I know them inside out, sometimes more than other people, and I’m always on the ball and I usually follow the screenplay, and of course, there are basic characteristics to every human being that you play and then you make that into a larger thing. In this case, I paid the least amount of attention to myself while acting. I was always paying attention to the cinematography, to other characters, to the scene work and all that. Oftentimes I used to forget to take my own shot''.