Ranbir Kapoor Leaves Jamnagar With Alia Bhatt, Raha; Saif-Kareena’s Son Jeh Makes Faces For Paps

The extravagant three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani have come to an end, and several celebrity guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, left from Jamnagar for Mumbai on Monday morning.
However, it was Saif and Kareena’s youngest son, Jeh, who managed to interest the paparazzi present at the airport as he yawned and made cute faces on site. In the video, now on social media, Saif can be seen teasing a visibly annoyed Taimur, and then Kareena gave both of them a look as she walked holding Jeh’s hand. Interestingly, Jeh appeared to be sleepy as he walked, yawning. As the family approached the paps at the designated media spot, Kareena waved to the media but Jeh made several faces, from eyes wide, mouth open, tongue out.
Taimur, on other hand, walked next to his father, still visibly upset with him. They were all joined by Karisma Kapoor. The family even stopped quickly to greet David Dhawan, before they all walked out.
Meanwhile, as Alia and Ranbir exited the Jamnagar venue, the paps clicked Raha, who was being carried in arms by her father. As the cameras clicked all of them, Ranbir was seen landing a soft kiss on her forehead.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also clicked leaving Jamnagar, hand in hand. Vicky stopped mid-way to pose before Katrina pulled him to the right spot. They thanked the crowd before walking away.
The three-day pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a performance by Rihana, and came to a close last night with Akon matching steps with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.