Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Among Others Mark Their Attendance At Kalyanaraman Family’s Navratri Bash

The Kalyanaraman family, who are the owners of the popular Kalyan Jewellers brand, host a star-studded Navratri puja every year and several B-town celebs mark their attendance at the event. This year, too, the family hosted a bash and it was attended by the who’s who of the film fraternity.

Seen marking their presence were Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Madhavan, Parvathy, Silambarasan, Vikram Prabhu, Sneha, Prasanna, Arun Vijay, apart from Regina Cassandra, Neeraj Madhav, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyadarshan and Aparna Balamurali. Vijay Yesudas, M G Sreekumar and Ouseppachan who also joined in the party.

Not just the celebrities, Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassadors Prabhu Ganesan (Tamil Nadu), Akkineni Nagarjuna (Telugu states), Kinjal Rajpriya (Gujarat), Pooja Sawant (Maharashtra) and Ritabhari Chakraborty (West Bengal) were also present.

While Katrina got clicked with Nagarjuna, Ranbir posed with Arun Vijay and others. However, fans were quick to notice that the former couple, who had dated for a few years, kept their distance from each other. One fan commented, “These two have such chemistry. Wish they would do a film together.”

For the unversed, Ranbir and Katrina were a couple between 2013 and 2016, years after they worked together on ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’. Ranbir, however, is now married to Alia Bhatt and they are expecting their first child together. Katrina tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal last year too.

Work wise, Ranbir was last seen in ‘Brahmastra Part One- Shiva’, which also starred Alia. The film is raking in moolah at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Katrina was last seen in 2021’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar, which was a box office success as well. She is awaiting the release of her next, ‘Phone Bhoot’.