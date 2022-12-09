Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor Is Quitting Rom-Com Films, Says He Is Getting Older

Home Art & Entertainment

His last release was Ayan Mukherji's fantasy epic Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva that also starred his now wife Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Instagram

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 9:36 am

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who attended Red Sea International Film Festival recently, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film, where he will star opposite Shraddha Kapoor. However, while discussing about the film, Ranbir Kapoor expressed that this is going to be his last rom-com films.

Talking about his role, the actor said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." 

Ranbir Kapoor, 40, has given maximum hits in romantic comedies including 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' etc. The Brahmastra actor, who recently became father to daughter Raha, also took time to talk about Animal, a project that he called "very exciting".  Ranbir Kapoor says that it's "a crime thriller" and a "gangster film." Talking further about the film, the actor said that he plays a character which "is quite shocking," and someone who has "shades of grey." Ranbir further said that the Arjun Reddy director's film is "something that I have never done before." "It is a very exciting project for me," the actor concluded, saying "more movies now!"

His last release was Ayan Mukherji's fantasy epic Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which marked his first film with wife Alia Bhatt. The film was a box office success and featured cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. 

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Alia Bhatt
