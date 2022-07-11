Raksha Bandhan Actress Sadia Khateeb: My Brother Is Responsible For My Acting Career

Actress Sadia Khateeb who is playing one of the sisters in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer film 'Raksha Bandhan' shares her experience of working with the Bollywood superstar, and adds how her brother convinced her parents to pursue an acting career.



The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 'Shikara' and it is only her second film in which she has got the opportunity to play a pivotal part.

Coming from a non-film family in conversation with IANS, Khateeb gives credit to her brother for immense support for her acting.



Khateeb told IANS, "I think if the duty of a brother is to protect his sister while celebrating Raksha Bandhan, I would say my brother is doing it every day. Even though I wanted to do acting and wanted to change my base from dd to Mumbai, convincing my parents was a task. It is my brother who told my parents that they should support me to achieve my dream of becoming an actress. Of course, I am young so my parents were worried about how I will manage alone in Mumbai, so my sister came along with me. In my personal life, I really celebrate the sibling bond that we have."



No wonder then that the actress found the story very relatable for her to connect with the script.



She further shared, "It is a family drama but centred around sibling love. That is why it is quite unique. Also, it addresses the social issue and gives a solution that is very thought-provoking. So for me, not only as an actress but also as an audience, it is a special film."



In the film 'Raksha Bandhan' Kumar plays the brother and the man of the house who has a responsibility to marry three of his sisters.



Asked about her experience of working with the superstar and Khateeb said, "Akshay sir was everything that we have watched him on-screen... he was funny, warm, happy yet sincere, professional yet quite happy-go-lucky and he made everything so much fun! My favourite film of his is 'Hera Pheri' and like the way even after watching so many times, the film brings a smile to our face; Akshay sir is like that. He has so grounded yet a superstar!"



'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa, and is directed by Anand L. Rai. It releases in theatres on August 11.

[With Inputs From IANS]