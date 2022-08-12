Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Raju Srivastava’s Daughter Says His Condition Has Neither Improved Nor worsened After Heart Attack

Earlier reports said that the comedian was moved to the AIIMS  where he had an angioplasty done previously.

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 11:51 am

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a workout session in his hotel, remains on life support, surrounded by his family. According to his daughter Antara, his condition has ‘neither improved nor worsened’.

Raju’s daughter told TOI that he would make it a point to workout in whichever city he was, and that he has no history of heart conditions. “The entire medical team is doing their best. We are praying and hoping he will be fine soon. My mother is with him right now inside the ICU,” she said.

Earlier reports said that the comedian was moved to the AIIMS  where he had an angioplasty done previously. His close friend Dr Aneel Morarka told TOI that Raju ‘is on ventilator’ support and that the entire family is praying for his recovery. Another TOI report quoted a top TV industry personality as saying that the comedian ‘has still not regained consciousness’.

His team had shared an official update on social media on Thursday, asking his fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers. Also, a PTI  report cited hospital officials as saying that Raju was “critical and on ventilator” support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath both contacted the comedian’s family and wished him a speedy recovery.

Raju Srivastava has done films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar' before making it big with television popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss' season three. He broke out after appearing in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

