Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Raju Srivastava Has Regained Consciousness: Sunil Pal

Comedian Sunil Pal has come out with good news for Raju Srivastava's fans and he informs that the ace comedian has regained consciousness.

Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava
Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 4:46 pm

Comedian Sunil Pal has come out with good news for Raju Srivastava's fans and he informs that the ace comedian has regained consciousness. Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out in a gym.

Sunil informs IANS: "Friends, there is good news for all of you that Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness. I always said there will be a miracle."

"It happened and thanks to God and everyone who prayed for his good health. I just wish Raju bhai you live a thousand years."

Related stories

Sunil Pal: I've Heard Raju Srivastava Can Be Removed From The Ventilator Today

Sunil Pal: Raju Srivastava's Brain Has Stopped Working, Please Pray

Fellow Comedian Sunil Pal: Raju Srivastava Is 'Doing Fine'

The 58-year-old actor was working out in a South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital. After that he has been undergoing treatment and there were several rumours about his death but they all proved to be wrong.

Raju got his major break with the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He later appeared in shows such as 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Bigg Boss 3' and many more.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Comedian Raju Srivastava Raju Srivastava Heart Attack Comedian Health Update Art And Entertainment Heart Attack Bollywood Actor/Actress Stand-up Comedian Massive Heart Attack Brain Dead Man Raju Srivastava Sunil Pal India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Are We Witnessing Virat Kohli's End In Cricket?

Are We Witnessing Virat Kohli's End In Cricket?