Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Wrap Up Their 'Parivarik' Film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

The makers of the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer '97 per cent parivarik' film titled 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' have wrapped up the shoot of the movie.

IANS
Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri Photo: IANS
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this upcoming blockbuster promises to be a rollercoaster ride back to the swinging 90s.

On April 16, Rajkummar shared the title poster of the movie, which had a tagline in Hindi: "97 per cent parivarik."

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj, and Vimal Lahoti.

The music is by Sachin and Jigar.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with ThinkInk Picturez, present a Wakaoo Film production.

The movie will release in theaters on October 11.

On the work front, Rajkummar also has 'Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', 'Mr And Mrs Mahi,' and 'Stree 2' in the pipeline.

Triptii was last seen as Zoya in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'. She has 'Bad Newz' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in her kitty.

