Rajkummar Rao Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Influenced Him To Buy Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Flat

Rajkummar Rao revealed how Shah Rukh Khan influenced his decision to buy Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious Mumbai apartment. He bought the apartment for Rs 44 crore.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao Photo: Instagram
Actor Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Srikanth.’ The actor will be playing the role of the visually impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla, in this biopic. Recently, the actor turned heads when it was reported that he bought Janhvi Kapoor’s luxurious Mumbai home which is worth Rs 44 crore. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had influenced his decision to buy a lavish home.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Rajkummar Rao revealed how Shah Rukh Khan had, once, told him to buy a house that was beyond his means. He recalled, “Shah Rukh sir had taught me one thing ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it).’ I found this very fascinating.”

Kapoor’s Mumbai house is worth Rs 44 crore. She had bought the property for Rs 39 crore in December 2020. Rao finalized the deal for Rs 44 crore with Kapoor in 2022. The house spans over 3456 square feet. Talking about the house, the actor continued, “Having a home in the city is of course a dream and we have built it lovingly, me and Patralekhaa.”

On the work front, Rao has a plethora of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be sharing the screen with Kapoor in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi.’ Additionally, he is also working on ‘Stree 2’ which is being helmed by Amar Kaushik. He will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in this horror comedy. He will also be seen with Tripti Dimri in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’

