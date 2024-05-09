On the work front, Rao has a plethora of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be sharing the screen with Kapoor in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi.’ Additionally, he is also working on ‘Stree 2’ which is being helmed by Amar Kaushik. He will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in this horror comedy. He will also be seen with Tripti Dimri in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’