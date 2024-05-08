‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Posters: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Give A Glimpse Of Their 'Imperfectly Perfect Partnership'

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to feature together for the first time in their next release ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’. Now ahead of it, the makers have amped up the excitement by sharing new posters of the film. The lead actors too took to their social handles to post the fresh three posters. For the unversed, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, and will be released on May 31.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared the posters and wrote, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024.” In the first poster, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are seen wearing their Indian jerseys and standing close to each other. As the two smile, the Indian flag could be seen painted on their faces. In the second poster, the two can be seen screaming with joy. The tagline on the posters said, “An imperfectly perfect partnership.” Check it out here:
Meanwhile, it is believed that the trailer for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ is planned for release in the second week of May. However, the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Post the trailer launch, the songs would be released as part of a three-week campaign leading up to the film’s premiere, a report in Bollywood Hungama said.
In ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, Rajkummar is all set to play the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni while Janhvi would play the character called Mahima. In an interview with Mid-Day, Janhvi had said, “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role.”
Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’ (2020), ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ is Janhvi’s fourth theatrical release, following ‘Dhadak’ (2018), ‘Roohi’ (2021), and ‘Mili’ (2022). She also has the political thriller ‘Ulajh’ and the pan-India project ‘Devara’ alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, in the pipeline. Rajkummar Rao will be seen in ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi,’ and has ‘Stree 2′ and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ in his lineup as well.