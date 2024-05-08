‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Posters: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Give A Glimpse Of Their 'Imperfectly Perfect Partnership'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared the posters and wrote, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024.” In the first poster, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are seen wearing their Indian jerseys and standing close to each other. As the two smile, the Indian flag could be seen painted on their faces. In the second poster, the two can be seen screaming with joy. The tagline on the posters said, “An imperfectly perfect partnership.” Check it out here: