Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character

Disney+Hotstar and Graphic India have brought the prequel to the film franchise of ‘Baahubali’ with ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, and it features several events and stories in the world of Baahubali and Mahishmati that are unheard, unseen and unwitnessed. The animated series revolves around Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joining hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord, Raktadeva.
Created by SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda, the show is helmed by Jeevan J Kang and Naveen John. The animated series introduces Raktadeva and how he spices things up. Nonetheless, each villain has motives rooted in their past, and there are reasons and experiences that shaped them into who they are today.
With Raktadeva in ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, it takes only a skilled writer and a well-crafted script that helps the viewers understand the villain's intentions. Rajesh Khattar, who plays the role of Raktadeva, said, “I think Raktadeva is going to bring in the new element of intrigue and conflict to the world of Baahubali which is already a huge hit amongst viewers, as people don’t know anything about him so that will be an addition. As the story unfolds the audience would want to know more about this character, his reasons for being the way he is. Baahubali being an iconic character, the story needed a formidable antagonist pitched against the might of Baahubali which Raktadeva is, and the audience will discover while watching the series.”
He further praised the makers for creating his character, and said, “Full marks to the makers for creating a character like Raktadeva who in spite of being a negative force is still as humane as any other character in the series.”
