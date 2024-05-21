Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character

With Raktadeva in ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, it takes only a skilled writer and a well-crafted script that helps the viewers understand the villain's intentions. Rajesh Khattar, who plays the role of Raktadeva, said, “I think Raktadeva is going to bring in the new element of intrigue and conflict to the world of Baahubali which is already a huge hit amongst viewers, as people don’t know anything about him so that will be an addition. As the story unfolds the audience would want to know more about this character, his reasons for being the way he is. Baahubali being an iconic character, the story needed a formidable antagonist pitched against the might of Baahubali which Raktadeva is, and the audience will discover while watching the series.”