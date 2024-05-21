Art & Entertainment

Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ is currently streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar. It is backed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Google
Rajesh Khattar In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ Photo: Google
info_icon

Disney+Hotstar and Graphic India have brought the prequel to the film franchise of ‘Baahubali’ with ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, and it features several events and stories in the world of Baahubali and Mahishmati that are unheard, unseen and unwitnessed. The animated series revolves around Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joining hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord, Raktadeva.

Created by SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda, the show is helmed by Jeevan J Kang and Naveen John. The animated series introduces Raktadeva and how he spices things up. Nonetheless, each villain has motives rooted in their past, and there are reasons and experiences that shaped them into who they are today. 

With Raktadeva in ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, it takes only a skilled writer and a well-crafted script that helps the viewers understand the villain's intentions. Rajesh Khattar, who plays the role of Raktadeva, said, “I think Raktadeva is going to bring in the new element of intrigue and conflict to the world of Baahubali which is already a huge hit amongst viewers, as people don’t know anything about him so that will be an addition. As the story unfolds the audience would want to know more about this character, his reasons for being the way he is. Baahubali being an iconic character, the story needed a formidable antagonist pitched against the might of Baahubali which Raktadeva is, and the audience will discover while watching the series.”

He further praised the makers for creating his character, and said, “Full marks to the makers for creating a character like Raktadeva who in spite of being a negative force is still as humane as any other character in the series.”

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ is streaming now only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  2. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
  3. GOA: Infra Work For Tamnar Power Project To Be Completed By August, Says Minister Dhavalikar
  4. Dwindling Livelihoods Of Dalit Leather Makers In Punjab's Jalandhar
  5. 'BJP Runs Itself': Nadda's Big Remark On Party's Ties With RSS
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  2. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  3. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  4. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
  5. 'Blackout' Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey-Mouni Roy Promise A Laughter Riot In This Heist Comedy
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  2. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History
  5. EPL: Salah Hints At Liverpool Stay, Pays Tribute To Jurgen Klopp
World News
  1. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  2. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  3. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  4. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
  5. Amal Clooney Among Special Advisors For ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata, Barred From Campaigning For 24 Hours