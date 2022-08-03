Raja Chaudhary Accuses Ex-Wife Shweta Tiwari For Damaging His Image

Actor Raja Chaudhary, who has always made headlines for his personal life more than his professional work, is now in news for his separation from girlfriend Shraddha Sharma because of his addiction to alcohol and becoming violent with her. Previously, Shweta Tiwari, his ex-wife, too accused him of domestic violence.

In a new interview, Raja, who has worked in Bhojpuri movies and TV series, has admitted that he was addicted to alcohol and also underwent treatment to get rid of it. “I read this interview. Yes I have a drinking problem. That’s the only problem with me. I showed many doctors and psychiatrists," he told ETimes. Raja Chaudhary further stated that he is still following his treatment.

However, the one thing that changed Raja's life is when Shweta Tiwari separated from him and how his image has deteriorated but he is not like that, he said.

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress and Raja Chaudhary's split came as a shock to everyone. The reason behind their split is said to be Raja's abusive nature and alcohol abuse. They were married for seven years and Shweta fought for six years to get a divorce from Raja. After settling the divorce proceedings, Shweta tied the knot with TV actor Abhinav Kohli who was her co-star in the show Jaane Kya Baat Hui and she divorced him too recently.

Raja also talked about how things changed post his appearance in the reality show, Bigg Boss 2. He shared that police were after him and his ex-wife, Shweta Tiwari was after him. And that was the time when he had met his ex-gf, Shradha Sharma.

"I recall I was out from 'Bigg Boss'. The police was after me. Shweta Tiwari was after me. Every day I was at a police station. I was even exonerated from the city. Around that time, I met Shradha Sharma. She asked me to stay at her place. She gave me a room. She gave me the confidence to fight the allegations that had been levied against me. Shradha is an awesome girl. I will meet her very soon," he said.

When Raja Chaudhary is asked if he is in contact with his daughter Palak Tiwari, he replies: “Yes, but by the grace of God, she is very busy. Even I didn’t have time for my parents. OK, do not worry.’ Raja further stated that he does not call Palak. Most of the time, they send messages or emails and wait for their response.