Raj Nidimoru And Krishna DK Talk About What They Would Have Done Had They Not Become Directors

The OTT world's blockbuster filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have shared how they taught themselves writing, editing, sound recording, and other skills essential to their craft.

Participating in a panel discussion at the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai on Wednesday, Raj and DK, as the makers of 'The Family Man' and 'Guns & Gulaabs' are better known as, were asked if they did not become directors, which area of filmmaking would they have devoted their lives to.