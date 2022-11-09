While reacting to a tweet about actor Sheryln Chopra producing adult content, businessman Raj Kundra has called actor-model Sherlyn Chopra a 'menace to society'.

A tweet mentioned how Sherlyn in producing videos on streaming site Only Fans but the police filed a complaint against Raj. Retweeting the original tweet, Raj posted, “This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1.”

In October last year, Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Raj and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty for fraud and mental harassment. The businessman was being investigated for his connection to apps that created content that has been alleged to be pornographic in nature. Raj, in his defense, had reportedly said that it was simply adult content.

Previously, Sherlyn said how officials asked her about her relationship with Raj. 'Raj Kundra ke sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, 'do you have any information about them'? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

Later, Raj and Shilpa filed a Rs. 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology.