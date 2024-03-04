Raha Kapoor Makes Debut On Alia Bhatt’s Instagram As She Shares ‘Wholesome’ Photos From Jamnagar

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has made her way back to Mumbai after attending the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Alia, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, had a gala time at the three-day extravagant affair.
On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of candid photos from Jamnagar. However, the photos were special this time because for the first time, Alia shared a picture with Raha on social media. In the first picture itself, Alia and Raha can be seen twinning for the second day of the festivities. Alia is seen holding Raha close to her. Their candid pictures were loved by their fans, and they called it ‘adorable’.
In the next few pictures, Alia shared a sneak-peak into the BTS of her makeup session with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In other pictures, Kareena and Alia are seen striking a glam pose, and she captioned the post, ‘wholesome’.
For the unversed, the who’s who of Bollywood reached Jamnagar for Ambanis’ bash. From Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the bash was a star-studded affair with celebs like Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reuniting on stage. The trio got together to give an entertaining performance with several American celebrities like Rihanna and Akon also performing at the festivities.
Coming to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the two had previously asked the paparazzi to not click their daughter Raha. However, after the star kid turned one last year, the couple decided to not reveal her face. On Christmas, the couple finally posed together with Raha at the Kapoor family lunch. Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022.