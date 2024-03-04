Raha Kapoor Makes Debut On Alia Bhatt’s Instagram As She Shares ‘Wholesome’ Photos From Jamnagar

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of candid photos from Jamnagar. However, the photos were special this time because for the first time, Alia shared a picture with Raha on social media. In the first picture itself, Alia and Raha can be seen twinning for the second day of the festivities. Alia is seen holding Raha close to her. Their candid pictures were loved by their fans, and they called it ‘adorable’.