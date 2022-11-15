Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Radhika Madan Channels Her Inner Boss Lady In 'Sanaa' Poster

Ahead of its World Premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the first look of filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's much-awaited introspective drama 'Sanaa' has been dropped.

Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 7:24 pm

Ahead of its World Premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the first look of filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's much-awaited introspective drama 'Sanaa' has been dropped. 

The intriguing poster introduces Radhika Madan in and as Sanaa, an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma. The actress looks commanding in a sharp corporate getup, shiny black heels and a slick side-parted hairdo. With her piercing gaze, she exudes grit and determination as she sits against an imposing backdrop.

Radhika: "Inhabiting the myriad dimensions of a character like Sanaa was one of the most thrilling experiences of my acting life. She is smart, unflinching, conflicted and emotional all at the same time. I also thoroughly enjoyed donning the girlboss look for this film. Viewers will witness a completely new side of me in Sanaa and I cannot wait for them to experience it."

'Sanaa' also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, Nikhil Khurana and Navneet Nishan in pivotal roles. It is the only Indian film competing for The Grand Prix For Best Film at the ongoing 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn, Estonia.

Director Sudhanshu Saria says, "I'm thrilled to finally present the first look poster of Sanaa to the world. It is a film about a feisty and powerful woman who is in complete control of her world, until something unfolds to upset that balance.

"We wanted the poster to reflect Sanaa's personality and unmatched dominion over her terrain. She is an unprecedented protagonist in our cinema and Radhika has portrayed her with utmost honesty and perfection."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sanaa' stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.

Saria was announced as the director of the female-led espionage drama titled Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures. He is also co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

