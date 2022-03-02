Radhe Shyam Final Trailer: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer Entices Fans With Powerful Action Scenes

The much-anticipated film 'Radhe Shyam,' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is due to hit theatres across the country in a few days, and the film's unique curtain-raiser trailer has heightened the excitement to new heights. In contrast to the light and cheerful romance we saw in earlier teaser trailers, the current promo video strikes a serious tone for the film.

The film 'Radhe Shyam' is set in 1970s Europe, according to reports. Pooja Hegde stars in the film, which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. In addition to Sachin Khedekar, the supporting cast includes, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.

Prabhas' experimentation with his role of a palmist, the voice of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator, impressive visual effects, majestic visuals from Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad, and chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge are all topics of discussion in the romantic drama. The film is without a doubt gaining a lot of attention on social media.

Talking about the new trailer, some thrilling action scenes are shown and the film which was earlier thought of as a light-hearted romantic drama will also carry a serious tone with it. Prabhas' dialogue delivery is once again on point and the leading lady Pooja Hedge also keeps up with the 'Bahubaali' star to showcase a convincing performance. As the stage is set for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film about love and fate, Radhe Shyam's last trailer has an ominous tone.

Fans praised the sci-fi film's debut trailer, which transported them on a remarkable trip filled with love. In the first trailer for the film, the stars' chemistry stole the stage. According to the trailer, 'Radhe Shyam' will be a fascinating romantic story with a captivating mystery.

According to a report by Indian Express, Prabhas' role in the film is based on a real-life individual, says the director. “The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents,” he told.

Since 2018, Radhe Shyam has been in production. Due to a variety of factors, the film was repeatedly delayed. The pandemic-induced lockdowns, on the other hand, prevented the filmmakers from finishing the film on time. The filming began in July of last year and ended in July of this year. The film's release was also delayed several times due to the pandemic.

Radhe Shyam was meant to be released on January 14 to coincide with Sankranti. The arrival of the third wave of viruses, however, caused the producers to postpone the release.