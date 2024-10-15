Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

Rabid communalism may have led to bizarre appropriations of Raavan in present times, but Hindi films have been less dogmatic with this figure in the past. Main Hoon Na (2004), directed by Farah Khan, was also a contemporary take on the immortal epic. The film, premised on an Indo-Pak peace project, had Shah Rukh Khan playing Ram, a high-profile army officer. However, the twist lay in the characterisation of Raavan—not some Muslim or Pakistani enemy, but an ex-Indian army officer Raghavan (Suniel Shetty), who was out to wreck the peace project. The film shows him going rogue due to a personal tragedy and projecting his hatred on all Pakistanis. The ultimate battle between good and evil results in an offering of peace between two countries, that have historically been embroiled in conflict since the Partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947. Thus, Main Hoon Na intelligently employs the moral universe and narrative conventions of the Ramayana to diffuse cross-border animosity at one level, and undo communal polarisation at another.