Puneeth Rajkumar's Life Story To Be Taught In Karnataka Schools

Various individuals and organizations have requested Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to include late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's life story in schools' curriculum.

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 8:09 pm

The Karnataka government is considering teaching the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's life story in schools to encourage children to participate in philanthropic activities.

According to Pinkvilla, thousands of people and organisations have petitioned Education Minister B.C Nagesh in this regard, and he has responded positively. He promised that a decision would be made after a discussion with the government.

Rajkumar won a national award and rose to prominence at a young age. He also did a lot of volunteer work and became a role model for other celebrities. Over 4,800 children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds were supported by the actor, who ran 26 orphanages, 19 goshalas, and 16 old-age homes.

Many philanthropic organisations and individuals wrote to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Education department, urging the government to include a chapter on Rajkumar's life in the fourth or fifth grade textbook.

N.R. Ramesh, the Bengaluru South District BJP President, had also written to the Education Minister, requesting that Rajkumar's life story be included in the school curriculum.

The matter was brought to Nagesh's attention by BBMP officers, who responded positively.

Rajkumar died on October 29 in 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and two daughters. His most recent film, 'James,' was released on March 17 and had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office.

The entire film industry, as well as people from all over the country, praised the late actor's philanthropic activities, which were only revealed after his death.

