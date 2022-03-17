On the occasion of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary, his latest film, 'James,' was released in theatres today. It's a painful event for Puneeth Rajkumar fans because 'James' was his final film before passing away in 2021.

The actor's fans created massive cut-outs of him in numerous Karnataka theatres. They celebrated Puneeth's birthday with gusto, pouring milk over the cut-outs and chanting 'Appu'.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, as a result of a major heart attack. He was 46 years old at the time. His wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and two children, Drithi and Vandhita, survive him.

Puneeth's last film, James, was released on his birthday, March 17.

The film got a solo release and will have a week-long theatre run in Karnataka. Puneeth's fans organised large-scale festivities around the state.

They had created massive cut-outs in front of Karnataka theatres.

His fans have opted to commemorate Appu with love, from bursting crackers to organising charity events.

Here are some videos of the celebrations in theatres:

Chethan Kumar directed the action film 'James.' The film's production was completed much before Puneeth's death. The producers enlisted the help of his brother, Shivarajkumar, to dub for his younger brother, Puneeth.

'James' stars Priya Anand, Shine Shetty, Tilak, Srikanth Meka, and Chikkanna in supporting roles. The technical team includes music director Charan Raj and cameraman J Swamy.

