Priyanka Chopra Appeals To World Leaders To Help Children In Ukraine

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to talk about the situation of children in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. She has requested world leaders to come forward and help as much as possible.

Priyanka Chopra Credit: Instagram

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 1:55 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to talk about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In a video message, she appealed to all world leaders urging them to help refugees and children in Eastern Europe including Ukraine.

She spoke about how world leaders must step up in their resolve to help the refugees in Ukraine and support those who are tirelessly working for those stuck there. “World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world (sic),” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She added some data on the children suffering in Ukraine. “To give you context in total two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with the 2.5 million children internally displaced inside Ukraine. It's one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2. These numbers are staggering. So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced (sic),” she said. 

She added, “So the leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia when you meet to decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere? Will you contribute the billions that they need? I'm asking everyone who sees this video to please amplify this call. Post yourself, share a video from an activist or share this video, so that our leaders know we need the world to stand up and support refugees. This is the largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings (sic).”

