Priyank Sharma: Breakup Has Taught Me That Moving On Is For Real

'Laal Ishq' actor Priyank Sharma, who is currently seen in the web show 'Jab We Matched', talked about love, relationships, his recent breakup and why he enjoys being single.



He shared: "The freedom, the independence, you don't need to justify yourself to anybody out there. Your energy is preserved, and you get to focus on good things, your career, family, friends, and your parents. And this is something I have enjoyed being single."



He also added about how his life changed after his breakup and what he learned from it: "What breakup has taught me is that moving on is for real. I am a guy who is very old-school. I don't know how this moving on thing works, but what I have understood after the breakup is that this is what life is about; that you've got to move on. I hope I will be able to overcome this thing," he said.



The 'Mum Bhai' actor said that though time and people's perspective about relationships have changed, the definitions of love and romance are still the same.



"I don't think the definition of romance has changed, love is love. Everybody has their own definition of love. The ways have changed and communication has evolved. We are in 2023, the new generation has their own way of understanding relationships, love, and romance and take it forward and I respect this change," he concluded.



'Jab We Matched' is all about romance and dating. The show features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai.



'Jab We Matched' streams on Amazon miniTV.