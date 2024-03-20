At the promotional event, Prithviraj Sukumaran was engaging with the fans and media. During this conversation, he revealed that he was approached for 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ which was released in 2019. The actor revealed that he declined the role that he was offered in the historical action film. He revealed that he was flattered by the offer and was keen on starring alongside Chiranjeevi. But he turned it down because he was committed to ‘Aadujeevitham.’