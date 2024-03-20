After the success of ‘Salaar’, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film – ‘Aadujeevitham.’ The actor will be seen in a new avatar in the film. With just a few days in hand ahead of the release, Sukumaran is attending multiple promotional events to create buzz for the film. At a recent promotional event, the actor revealed that he had declined a role in Chiranjeevi starrer, 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.’
At the promotional event, Prithviraj Sukumaran was engaging with the fans and media. During this conversation, he revealed that he was approached for 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ which was released in 2019. The actor revealed that he declined the role that he was offered in the historical action film. He revealed that he was flattered by the offer and was keen on starring alongside Chiranjeevi. But he turned it down because he was committed to ‘Aadujeevitham.’
Advertisement
Sukumaran revealed that he had to grow a beard for his character in ‘Aadujeevitham.’ He revealed that he had grown his beard and was in character when he received the offer for 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.’ Keeping these commitments in mind, he let the offer pass.
Additionally, the actor also revealed that Chiranjeevi had acquired the rights to ‘Lucifer’ and he wanted him to remake the Telugu version. However, he turned down the offer again because of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ While Chiranjeevi’s team was surprised when he declined the offer, the actor went ahead and clarified the situation with his team.
With production that spanned for almost a decade, ‘Aadujeevitham’ is finally here. The movie is one of the most anticipated projects from the South. Directed by Blessy, the film is based on a novel that was based on a real-life incident that took place in the early 1990s. The movie is set to release in theatres on March 28.