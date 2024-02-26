Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi was all praises for Varun Tej except for one decision that Tej made. Anchor Suma asked the actor why he did not reveal much about Tej’s relationship with the media. The anchor asked this question because Chiranjeevi is known for sliding in leaks during his media interactions. Replying to the anchor, the actor said, “Varun tells me everything, but he hid this from me. He didn’t even give me a hint. He always says he’s inspired by me; wish he was inspired enough to tell me he’s dating Lavanya (Tripathi). He often tells me things he doesn’t tell his father too. So, I’m still angry with him.”