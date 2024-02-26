Actor Varun Tej is set to make his debut in Bollywood with Shakti Pratap Singh Hada’s ‘Operation Valentine.’ At the recent pre-release event of the film, the actor was joined by his father, Nagababu, and his uncle, Chiranjeevi. During the event, Chiranjeevi opened up about the one time he was angry at Varun Tej.
Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi was all praises for Varun Tej except for one decision that Tej made. Anchor Suma asked the actor why he did not reveal much about Tej’s relationship with the media. The anchor asked this question because Chiranjeevi is known for sliding in leaks during his media interactions. Replying to the anchor, the actor said, “Varun tells me everything, but he hid this from me. He didn’t even give me a hint. He always says he’s inspired by me; wish he was inspired enough to tell me he’s dating Lavanya (Tripathi). He often tells me things he doesn’t tell his father too. So, I’m still angry with him.”
Varun Tej replied to what Chiranjeevi spoke about him at the event. He said, “He (Chiranjeevi) is still the first person I told. I couldn’t previously because I respected and was scared."
Chiranjeevi praised his nephew and lauded him for carving his niche even though he followed in his footsteps. He said, “Because of the atmosphere he has observed at home since childhood, Varun could never think of anything but being an actor. I have great regard for the film industry. While he followed in my footsteps, I appreciate the roles he picks. He has been attempting such different subjects every time; he sets himself apart. I think ‘Operation Valentine’ is the first film in Telugu on the subject.”
Varun Tej is set to star in ‘Operation Valentine’ alongside Manushi Chhillar. The movie revolves around the life of Air Force officials. It is set to release in cinemas on March 1.