Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Pride Month: Celebs Talk On Social Media Helping In Increasing Awareness Around LGBTQ+ Community

TV Celebs speak up on the ongoing Pride Month, which is celebrated every year in the month of June to raise awareness around the LGBTQ+ community.

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 9:25 pm

June is called Pride Month. Outlook talks to celebrities about their opinion on whether they feel the awareness and kindness towards the LGBTQ+ community has increased considerably in the past few years. They also speak about the contribution of social media and if it has added positively to the movement, making people more observant and understanding of the rainbow community. Has social media given courage to many to come out to their loved ones and even to the world?

When I was in Delhi, I was not much aware of the LGBTQ community, but always had a soft corner for them. Yes, in the last few years people have become more accepting of them. Now, especially in cities, you won’t find people mocking or making fun of them or calling them names or thinking that they have some mental issue. Some senior people still harbour a not-so-positive mentality toward the community, but slowly they are also changing. God made them like that only. I accepted this community long back and feel it’s time we understand that we all are the same.

Chitra Vakil Sharma

In my opinion, it’s never that easy. People go through a turmoil of emotions, we need to understand that. The awareness has definitely been more in the past few years and the good part of it is that people have started accepting the community as equals and social media platforms have been a huge help for such individuals to finally be who they intend to be and live how they see fit for themselves. But the reality is that they don't always get the support they hope for, social media platforms can also be a bane to them as there are a lot of opinionated people who spread hate and abate their confidence.

Nyrraa M Banerji

I think the change is happening. And, it’s great that people are becoming more open-minded. There is acceptance in society and freedom of expression, which is wonderful.

Swaroopa Ghosh

I think people were aware of the community but the subject was obviously taboo. Unbiased acceptance of this community will still be a long battle but it's definitely changing. Social media has definitely played a role in bringing the plight of the community out in the open. Yes, it has made it a little easier to come out of the closet, but it also has exposed them to a lot of backlashes. I feel we need to change our mindset, and outlook to bring these kinds of social changes.

Ginnie Virdi

Yes, proper awareness is not just important but mandatory when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. We all should take a few baby steps towards understanding them in various ways, including social media because social media plays a big role these days. We must listen to LGBTQ youth, be kind to them, show them that they can be authentic around us, take action to create safe spaces for them and stop judging them.

