'Premalu' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju Elevate This Cliche Romcom With Their Heartfelt Performances

The Malayalam film industry has been consistently pushing the envelope by exploring new themes and plots in their movies. While they continue to delve into the most commonly loved genres, they try to make them as relatable and realistic as possible. This is exactly the case with the Girish A.D. directorial ‘Premalu.’ The movie follows two young people, out of which the guy falls for the girl first. The girl turns his proposal down but later on, she realizes that she is in love with him as well. As cliché as it might sound, this is the movie's plot. But despite this used and overused formula, ‘Premalu’ has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. After a successful run in theatres, this Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to watch this rom-com and add it to your weekend binge list, then here’s all that you need to know about it.