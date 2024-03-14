The Malayalam film ‘Premalu’ has been receiving praises and high acclaim. So much so, that the film was dubbed in Telugu so that it can reach wider audiences. Director SS Rajamouli, renowned for his films ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali,’ also recently expressed admiration for the same film, and made a shocking revelation.
The Telugu dubbed version of ‘Premalu’ was released on March 8. SS Rajamouli, whose son SS Karthikeya acquired the dubbing rights, attended the event celebrating the success of the film in Hyderabad.
At the event, Rajamouli credited the writer Aditya for providing the Telugu dialogues for the movie. “It’s meant to be watched in theatres because it’s hilarious, when the people next to you laugh, you enjoy it more.”
He even praised the actors and shared that he surprisingly enjoyed the film, considering he admitted to not being a fan of the rom-com genre. Admiring the actors in ‘Premalu,’ Rajamouli even went on to state, “It is with jealousy and pain that I admit the Malayalam film industry produces better actors. In this film too, they did a fantastic job.” While the director praised the film’s cast and crew, he went as far as comparing actress Mamitha Baiju with Sai Pallavi and Geethanjali. “I think she has potential and I see a lot of love for her,” he stated.
The original Malayalam version of the film hit the screens on February 9. Starring Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, it also featured Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and Mathew Thomas in supporting roles.
Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under their production company, Bhavana Studios, and helmed by Girish A.D, it is the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, as of now. The Tamil version of ‘Premalu’ is set to release on March 15.