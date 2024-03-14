He even praised the actors and shared that he surprisingly enjoyed the film, considering he admitted to not being a fan of the rom-com genre. Admiring the actors in ‘Premalu,’ Rajamouli even went on to state, “It is with jealousy and pain that I admit the Malayalam film industry produces better actors. In this film too, they did a fantastic job.” While the director praised the film’s cast and crew, he went as far as comparing actress Mamitha Baiju with Sai Pallavi and Geethanjali. “I think she has potential and I see a lot of love for her,” he stated.