The fans of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are certainly awaiting for their collaboration for a film, which is slated for a grand launch in mid-2024. Now the film has managed to grab headlines after reports of the title went viral on social media. As per the rumours, the film, which has been tentatively titled 'SSMB 29', is said to have been now titled 'Maharaja'. Albeit, an official announcement regarding the official film title is yet to be made.
Going by the video, now viral on social media, SS Rajamouli is seen talking about his upcoming film. The undated video has the 'RRR' director saying, We just started writing. My father [Vijayendra Prasad] is my storywriter for most of my films. He, my cousin and myself are my core team. We started developing the story a couple of months back. It's an adventure story."
The filmmaker further added, "I've been wanting to do an adventure film for a long time. 'Indiana Jones' is my all-time favourite. I wanted to do something like 'Indiana Jones' and Dan Brown novels. I'm trying to do something in that space."
Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that 'SSMB 29' is expected to go on floors in April 2024. It was also said that before the film goes on floors, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and the makers would hold a press conference to share more details of the project.
As for Mahesh Babu, he recently jetted off to the US for the film's pre-production work. At the anticipated press conference, the entire cast and crew of the film would be revealed.
Apart from ‘Maharaja’, SS Rajamouli also announced the biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke titled ‘Made In India’, which will be helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar. “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…” Rajamouli had said while sharing its teaser video.
‘Made In India’ is said to be based on ‘the father of Indian cinema’ Dadasaheb Phalke. It would be released in six languages -- Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and produced by VarunGupta of MaxStudios and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business.