Actor Pratik Gandhi took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on getting stuck on the Mumbai Western Express Highway due to VIP movement. He further revealed that when he chose to walk to his shooting site Mumbai cops shoved him inside a warehouse. He even said that he felt humiliated after this behaviour from the cops.

He wrote, “Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated (sic).”

Minutes after his tweet, Netizens pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in town, which may be the cause. Gandhi was apparently unaware of this situation and therefore he was quick to revert on his tweet after his fans pointed this out. He wrote back, “Oops .I didn’t know (sic).”

Meanwhile on the work front, Gandhi is now filming his next film alongside actress Patralekhaa. For Jyotirao Phule-Savitribai Phule's biopic, the two will share screen space for the first time. In addition, he is working on a project alongside actors Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramanmurthy.

He will also be seen soon in the Mumbai version of ‘Modern Love’ to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.