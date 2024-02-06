Pratick Sehajpal: Winning Reality Shows Opens Doors; What You Do Next Defines Your Path

Actor Pratick Sehajpal, who has been a part of shows like 'Bigg Boss 15', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', 'Ace of Space' has opened up about the world of reality shows, saying that 'winning' opens doors, but what you do next that defines your path in the industry.

Pratik, who is currently seen in the show 'Jab Mila Tu', said: "In the world of reality shows, there's a common misconception that after winning, you've done everything and that winning is where it all ends. On the contrary, winning is just the beginning. It's not the destination but the starting point of a challenging journey."