Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Prasoon Joshi Mourns The Loss Of His Mother Sushma Joshi

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi's mother passed away on April 24 morning.

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 7:32 pm

CBFC chairman, Prasoon Joshi’s mother Sushma Joshi passed away on April 24 morning. Sushma Joshi was a political science lecturer and had also worked with All India Radio. She was also a classical singer. 

Her funeral was held at Ram Bagh Samson in Gurugram and the family also issued an statement regarding the same, With profound grief we would like to inform of the demise of our beloved mother Smt Sushma Joshi during the early morning hours of 24th April. Her light will continue to guide us always.”

The family will also hold a prayer meet, however, the time and date are yet to be announced, as per spotboye.com. The note further said, "Your thoughts and prayers will give us the strength and solace at this difficult juncture." 

Prasoon Joshi, on the other hand, is a popular poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist. He is the CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman APAC. He was also appointed as the chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification in 2017. 

He was a part of many successful films like ‘Fanaa’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Taare Zammen Par’, ‘Black’ and more. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri. 

