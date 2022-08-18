Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Prabhas Thumbs Up For 'Blockbuster Success' Of 'Karthikeya 2'

Superstar Prabhas has congratulated the unit of Chandoo Mondeti directed 'Karthikeya 2' starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran for its "blockbuster success".

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 5:10 pm

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas said, "Congratulations to actors Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, director Chandoo Mondeti and the entire team of 'Karthikeya 2' for their blockbuster success."

Responding to the post, Nikhil Siddhartha said, "Prabhas Bhai thanks for the wishes. 'Karthikeya 2' team is overwhelmed with your message to us."

The multilingual film, which released pan-India, has been creating waves right from the time of its release. The film has been doing well in the Hindi market as well, surprising many. While the film had 157 shows in Hindi on Saturday, on Sunday that number rose to 245. By Monday, the shows had increased to 274 in Hindi.

Reputed trade analyst Taran Adarsh went on to point out that the film has witnessed remarkable growth, thanks to word of mouth publicity.

He said while the film's Hindi version made Rs 7 lakh on Saturday, it made Rs 28 lakh on Sunday and on Monday, that number shot to Rs 1.10 crore.

