Prabhas Has A Special Message For Prithviraj On 'Aadujeevitham' Release Day: To Many More Well-Deserved Victories

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham aka Goat Life' released on March 28.

Prabhas' special message to Prithviraj on 'Aadujeevitham' Photo: Instagram
When the trailer of 'Aadujeevitham aka Goat Life' released, it piqued the audience's interest instantly. Prithviraj Sukumaran's physical transformation for the film has left us stunned and it shows how dedicated and hardworking he is as an actor. The survival drama which had a theatrical release on March 28, is an adaptation of the 2008  novel 'Aadujeevitham' by Benyamin. It is about a Malayali immigrant worker Najeeb Muhammad. Prithviraj does full justice to his character and he has been getting rave reviews for his stellar performance. Several celebrities like Mani Ratnam, Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan among others have praised Prithviraj. Now, his 'Salaar' co-star Prabhas has also heaped praise on the actor.

Prabhas shared a poster of the film on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Keep on shining, @therealprithvi! I’ve seen your dedication firsthand, and I know how hard you have worked on this film. Here’s to many more well-deserved victories ahead!”

Earlier, Prabhas had shared another poster of 'Aadujeevitham' and praising Prithviraj, he wrote, “My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife with lots of love. Blockbuster is loading.” The latter thanked the 'Baahubali' actor as he wrote, “Thank you Deva! See you in the battlefield soon #Shourangyaparvam,” referring to 'Salaar' sequel.

Prithviraj has finally tasted the fruit of his 16-year-long journey with 'Aadujeevitham'. The movie also faced a few roadblocks; one was it was stuck in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan for 60 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But Prithviraj's dedication has been unparalleled and unmatched.

'Aadujeevitham' has been directed by Blessy and it also stars Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis in key roles.

Prithviraj will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' where is playing an antagonist. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles.

