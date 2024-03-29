When the trailer of 'Aadujeevitham aka Goat Life' released, it piqued the audience's interest instantly. Prithviraj Sukumaran's physical transformation for the film has left us stunned and it shows how dedicated and hardworking he is as an actor. The survival drama which had a theatrical release on March 28, is an adaptation of the 2008 novel 'Aadujeevitham' by Benyamin. It is about a Malayali immigrant worker Najeeb Muhammad. Prithviraj does full justice to his character and he has been getting rave reviews for his stellar performance. Several celebrities like Mani Ratnam, Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan among others have praised Prithviraj. Now, his 'Salaar' co-star Prabhas has also heaped praise on the actor.