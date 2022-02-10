Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas Meet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

On Thursday, a delegation led by Telugu film stars Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and director SS Rajamouli met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas Meet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Telugu Film Stars Meet Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Instagram - @urstrulymahesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 9:05 pm

Leading members from the Telugu film fraternity including filmmakers SS Rajamouli, Koratala Sivaactors and actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas, among others met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (February 10). The celebrities travelled to Vijayawada in a chartered plane to discuss the theatre ticket pricing issue with Reddy.

Feb 10 marks the 17th anniversary of Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar. However, the actor skipped on the family celebrations to fly to Vijaywada and meet the minister. Prabhas, Chiranjeevi and others wished Mahesh Babu on their way to Vijayawada. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted a sweet message to the couple.

Rajamouli tweeted about the meeting with Reddy on his Twitter.

Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi also took to social media to reveal the deeds of the meeting and thanked Reddy for his co-operation and understanding.

Thrifts between the government and theatre owners began when the Andhra Pradesh government, in April 2021, passed an order to regulate the prices of theatres in the state. The order also set fixed rates for multiplexes, as well as AC and non-AC theatres, in the economy, deluxe, and premium categories across municipal corporation cities, municipalities, gram panchayats, and so on.

The Government Order (GO) mentioned the minimum and maximum prices of multiplex tickets in municipal corporations as Rs.75 and Rs.250 respectively. It further stated that the ticket prices in AC and non-AC cinemas are to range from Rs.20-Rs.100, and that the economy class tickets in gram panchayats cannot cost beyond Rs.5.

The GO also stated that when providing refreshments to clients in theatres, the price of the refreshment cannot exceed the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the product. It also mandated the provision of free clean drinking water and restrooms to all the people. It went on to mention about introducing an online ticketing system and all theatres in the state should facilitate online ticketing.

Owners of the 950 theatres in the states expressed their discomfort over the government’s such decision and stated that it was unjust for the government to intervene in ticket pricing.

Following the drift, as many as 225 theatre owners had filed a PIL in the Andhra Pradesh High Court requesting for a Review Bench to review the GO. The court quashed the government order (GO) on 14 December, but after an appeal, the court clarified that the GO still applied to all theatres except the petitioners.

Following the court’s decision, the government conducted raids and shut down 83 theatres in the state blaming them for allegedly violating the fire safety norms. This action escalated the fraught between the government and the theatre owners. The theatres were later allowed to reopen.

In contrast to Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government, in December 2021, allowed theatre owners to raise prices by up to Rs 300, as well as levy GST and maintenance fees, in response to a request from film producers.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Movies Prabhas Chiranjeevi Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli Andhra Pradesh Government YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Theatre Ticket Price
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

How Teddy Bears Have Been An Integral Part Of Movies And Not Just An Accessory

How Teddy Bears Have Been An Integral Part Of Movies And Not Just An Accessory

Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed In Nashik's Pavitra Ramkund

Filmmaker Sam Fernandes Abused And Assaulted By Aditya Pancholi?

Nehha Pendse 'Thrown Out' From 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Due To 'Uncooperative Behaviour'?

Bollywood Celebs Who Found Love Post A Divorce

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP