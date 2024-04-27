Art & Entertainment

Post ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Khanzaadi Is Set To Release Her Maiden Album ‘Jwalamukhi’

Rapper Khanzaadi, who was seen in the 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', is now gearing up to release her debut album titled 'Jwalamukhi'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Khanzaadi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rapper Khanzaadi, who was seen in the 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', is now gearing up to release her debut album titled 'Jwalamukhi'.

The album is poised to deliver an electrifying blend of beats and fiery lyrics, reflecting Khanzaadi's unapologetic attitude and bold personality.

Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and the journey she underwent during her stint on Bigg Boss, the album is set to showcase her evolution as both an artiste and an individual.

In addition to featuring Khanzaadi's powerful vocals, the album will also include music videos that highlight her artistic vision and creative flair.

Advertisement

Originally hailing from Assam, Khanzaadi, whose real name is Firoza Khan, first gained recognition as a contestant on the hip-hop show 'Hustle 2.0' on MTV.

She garnered attention with tracks like 'Azaadi', 'No Boundaries', and 'Tarazu'.

Her breakout moment came in 2023 when she participated in 'Bigg Boss 17', where Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know